Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, Seal Beach officer-involved shooting

A suspect is arrested following a deadly hit-and-run that led to a pursuit crash in Seal Beach on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A deadly hit-and-run crash in Anaheim led to a police chase that ended in a crash in Seal Beach before officers opened fire on the suspect and arrested him on Sunday, police said.

The wild chain of events started about 5:40 a.m., when Anaheim police responded to a call of the hit-and-run near Ball Road and Gilbert Street, an unincorporated area of Anaheim, police said.

Authorities said an unidentified bicyclist traveling eastbound on Ball Road was struck by a 2002 Ford Expedition that for an unknown reason veered right, striking the victim. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Anaheim police arrived, they spotted the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle and when they found it again, it had crashed at the intersection of Seal Beach and Westminster boulevards in the city of Seal Beach.

California Highway Patrol officers and Seal Beach police took over the pursuit crash, and a Seal Beach PD officer fired his gun at the suspect "as a result of the suspect's actions," according to a press release from the police department.

The suspect was not struck and the officer was not injured, authorities said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody.

A criminal investigation of the deadly hit-and-run was being handled by the CHP. The Seal Beach Police Department was conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
