Dramatic, deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera

A suspect was fatally shot by police following a scuffle that stemmed from a traffic stop early Monday morning in Orange. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was fatally shot by police following a violent scuffle that stemmed from a traffic stop early Monday morning in Orange.

The dramatic officer-involved shooting was caught on camera.

Officers pulled over a suspect who parked the white van he was driving at a shopping center in the 100 block of Katella Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., according to Orange police.

The traffic stop then escalated when the suspect produced a gas can inside the van and lit a cigarette. Officers were concerned he was going to light himself on fire or produce more combustibles that could cause a hazardous blaze.

After talking to him outside the driver's side window, one officer snuck up to the passenger's side, busted out the window and used a hose to spray the suspect. Police said instead of forcing him out of the vehicle, the suspect moved to the back of the van.

The video shows that after the suspect eventually comes out of the driver's side door, a scuffle begins and people are heard yelling the word "knife" before two shots are fired.

The suspect, described only as a 30-year-old man, was shot by police.

Orange police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said two knives were recovered at the scene, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
