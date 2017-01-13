  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Texas deputy had sex with dog, possessed child porn, officials say
EMBED </>More News Videos

A former deputy charged with bestiality now facing child porn charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --
A former deputy in Texas accused of posting a video of himself performing a sex act with an animal was also charged with possession of child porn, according to the Harris County District Clerk's Office.

Andrew C. Sustaita Jr., a six-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, was most recently assigned to the Crime Control Division.

According to court documents, when deputies searched Sustaita's personal laptop, they discovered more than 200 child pornographic photos and videos.

At least two female victims in the photos appear to be as young as 4 years old, documents say.

Sustaita was identified as a suspect during the course of an investigation managed by the sheriff's high-tech crime unit.

The video reportedly shows him involved in a sex act with a small dog.

No other details have been released.
Related Topics:
newschild pornographyanimal abuseanimalsofficer arrestedofficer chargedTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Russian Ambassador Invited Trump Administration to Syria Peace Talks
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Senate Hearing Finds Backpage.com Complicit in Underage Sex Trafficking
More News
Top Stories
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
LAX water main break disrupts Terminal 5
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
T-Boz to host charity concert in fight against sickle cell anemia
Shop owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state hospital
OC woman arrested for allegedly selling sick puppies to customers
Show More
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
More News
Top Video
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Laurel Canyon closure affecting area businesses
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
T-Boz to host charity concert in fight against sickle cell anemia
More Video