NEWS

Dozens of cars stolen from Nissan, Infiniti dealership overflow lot in Torrance
EMBED </>More News Videos

More than three dozen Nissan and Infiniti cars were stolen from an overflow lot in Torrance over the last several weeks. (KABC)

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
More than three dozen Nissan and Infiniti cars were stolen from an overflow lot in Torrance over the last several weeks.

But with more than 500 new cars on the lot, it took a while before employees at the Infiniti and Nissan of South Bay dealership realized the cars were gone.

Barry Wishengrad praised two South Bay police departments Monday for helping to recoup 25 stolen cars from the dealership's storage lot, which is off Skypark Drive.

He said he learned through Redondo Beach and Torrance police that gang members had been prying open lockboxes, grabbing the keys inside and driving off in brand new Infiniti and Nissan vehicles. They sold some of the cars or used them for parts, joyrides and as getaway cars in other crimes.

He said it wasn't until a Redondo Beach officer pulled over a stolen car that the theft ring was ultimately uncovered.

"Once they actually stopped one gang from stealing the cars, apparently they had told this to other gangs and they sold the idea to others. Next thing we knew, we had multiple gangs stealing our cars," Wishengrad said.

Since the thefts started six weeks ago, police have nabbed about 15 suspects. The dealership has increased security at the lot and even added new tracking devices to the cars.

Wishengrad had a message for those suspects still in possession of the remaining cars.

"We'll catch you," he said.

He added that along with the increased measures, the employees will be doing an inventory check once a week instead of once a month.
Related Topics:
newsauto theftcar theftgang activitystolen carinfinitinissanTorranceRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
1 killed, 17 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 17 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Suspicious package at Trump Tower found to be backpack with toys
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
Show More
Garry Shandling died from blood clot, coroner says
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Even healthy foods can cause weight gain, nutritionist says
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
More Video