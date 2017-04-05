Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation

Federal agents have conducted several raids in the San Gabriel Valley on Wednesday as part of a visa fraud investigation, according to officials.Agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations executed search warrants at a San Gabriel business and at two homes, one in Arcadia and one in South El Monte, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.A federal search warrant stated an investigation into California Investment Immigration Fund, which has a business office in the San Gabriel Hilton, was launched in 2013.The warrant states an attorney named Victoria Chan and her father Tat Chan set up the company claiming the goal of the venture was to develop hotel, retail, and hospitality real estate projects.Court documents state that more than 100 foreign nationals from China sought investor visas through California Investment Immigration Fund, generating more than $50 million in proceeds.The money, as part of the EB-5 visa program, was to be used to invest those funds to support legitimate businesses and create jobs. But instead, federal officials said the daughter and father either refunded the investment money to the investors after taking a cut, or used it for personal expenses, such as to purchase high-end real estate.Federal authorities said while they believed most of the people who participated in the scheme knew it was illegitimate, they said it was possible that some thought it was legitimate and were duped. Officials urged any victims who unknowingly participated in the scheme to come forward.