Hundreds of people's tempers flared in a Fort Lauderdale International Airport terminal for Spirit Airlines Monday night after several flights were canceled.In footage captured by witnesses, airport security is seen moving in quickly and a number of people are arrested. It all started after nine flights were canceled.Spirit Airlines is currently negotiating with its pilots' union. It has even filed a lawsuit in federal court over "unlawful job actions by Spirit pilots."The airlines said some of its pilots have refused to fly, which resulted in the cancellations and set off the angry customers.Spirit released a statement saying the following:Eyewitness News also reached out to the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents Spirit's pilots, but did not hear back.If you or someone you know has booked a flight through Spirit, the airline asks to please call ahead to check on the flight status.