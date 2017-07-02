NEWS

Irvine car crash victims mourned in emotional vigil

An emotional candlelight vigil was held in Irvine to honor the memories of two young men killed in a fiery car crash. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
An emotional candlelight vigil was held in Irvine to honor the memories of two young men killed in a fiery car crash near the Rancho San Joaquin golf course.

Jeremy Shankling, 24, of Los Angeles, was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Kasean Herrera of Irvine.

Their Hyundai collided with another vehicle at Harvard Avenue and Michelson Drive early Saturday.

The other vehicle erupted in flames on impact.

Both men died at the scene.

Three additional people were critically injured in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

The two friends had graduated from UC Irvine last year and were starting their careers as software engineers.

Friends, family and former classmates say the two were both extraordinary. As they shed tears and grieved, many offered touching memories.

"He loved everyone," Lonnie Shankling said of his brother. "He loved us so hard. And I've always wished I hugged him more and told him I loved him more and things like that."
