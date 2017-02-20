NEWS

Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm

EMBED </>More News Videos

Teresa Johnston, 13, was seriously injured after a tree fell on her during a powerful storm in Irvine.

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A falling tree struck a 13-year-old girl in the head, causing serious injuries to the teen during Friday's powerful storm in Irvine.

Teresa Johnston left her University Park home in the afternoon to walk her neighbor's dogs, but never returned. Roch and Vera Johnston searched the neighborhood for their missing daughter for half an hour before learning that one of the several trees toppled by the storm had hit and severely injured her.

"A neighbor found her, put a pillow under her head and a blanket on top of her and held an umbrella until an ambulance and police came," Roch Johnston said while holding back tears.

The tree was approximately 60 feet tall.

"She's known in the neighborhood as 'Little Sunshine.' She always tries to make everyone feel good," Roch Johnston said.

The neighborhood has rallied to help Teresa Johnston and her family as she undergoes surgery. A crowdfunding page was set up to help the family with medical expenses.

While the tragedy has rattled the family, they said the outpouring of love and affection has been tremendously comforting.

"She's very special. She has a long way ahead of her to get better, to get well. We are really overwhelmed and comforted within this turmoil with all the support, with all the love and prayers from people we don't even know," Vera Johnston said.
Related Topics:
newsstormstorm damagewinter stormtree fallchild injuredteenIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to visit African American History Museum
Gen. McMaster to remain active duty as national security adviser
More than 60 threats to Jewish centers across the US, authorities investigating
11 travelers pass security at JFK without proper screening: Sources
More News
Top Stories
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
'Not My President's Day' rally draws anti-Trump protesters to DTLA
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Los Angeles is world's most congested city, study finds
Siblings, 10 and 12 years old, killed in Victorville crash
Street partially reopened near Studio City sinkhole as repairs continue
Show More
Oscar ceremony prompts road closures in Hollywood
Another winter storm brings light rain to Southland
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Fatal crash backs up traffic on SR-22 in Westminster
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
More News
Top Video
'Not My President's Day' rally draws anti-Trump protesters to DTLA
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Los Angeles is world's most congested city, study finds
More Video