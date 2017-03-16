NEWS

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized

(AP)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry, Eyewitness News has learned.

The model and reality TV star was with friends at her residence on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m. Thursday when Jenner was getting ready to go out, she noticed that some of her jewelry was missing.

Jenner is the latest celebrity involved in a string of high-profile home burglaries, though it is not confirmed if this incident is related to recent heists.

Just one week ago, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.

Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newscelebrityburglaryjewelry theftHollywood HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Nick Young's Tarzana home burglarized
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette LA home
Derek Fisher's home burglarized; $300K in jewelry stolen
NEWS
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
More News
Top Stories
Deputy injured in Hesperia shooting; suspect at large
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
McDonald's says account 'compromised' after Trump tweet
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
Family remembers 5-year-old killed in South LA hit-run
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
Show More
19-year-old driver shot in head in Westlake District
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
Baca found guilty in retrial on obstruction charges
El Capitan Theatre brings 'Beauty and the Beast' to life
Happy Panda Day!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos