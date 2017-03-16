Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry, Eyewitness News has learned.
The model and reality TV star was with friends at her residence on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m. Thursday when Jenner was getting ready to go out, she noticed that some of her jewelry was missing.
Jenner is the latest celebrity involved in a string of high-profile home burglaries, though it is not confirmed if this incident is related to recent heists.
Just one week ago, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.
Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.