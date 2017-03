Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was targeted by thieves who stole $200,000 in jewelry, Eyewitness News has learned.The model and reality TV star was with friends at her residence on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m. Thursday when Jenner was getting ready to go out, she noticed that some of her jewelry was missing.Jenner is the latest celebrity involved in a string of high-profile home burglaries, though it is not confirmed if this incident is related to recent heists.Just one week ago, Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized with approximately $500,000 in jewelry and other items stolen from his property.Other celebrities whose homes were burglarized in 2017 include Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, former Laker Derek Fisher and singer Alanis Morissette.