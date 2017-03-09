Nick Young's Tarzana home burglarized

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Lakers player Nick Young's Tarzana home was burglarized, making the athlete one of the latest victims in a string of burglaries targeting celebrities.
Eyewitness News has learned that someone broke into the player's home during the weekend of Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 when Young was out of town participating in the NBA All Star Weekend.
Police said about half a million dollars in jewelry and other items were taken from the property.
It's not clear if this burglary is related to the recent burglaries involving other high-profile stars.
Late February, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home was targeted by burglars. Police said approximately $170,000 in jewelry and other items were stolen, though the exact dollar figure was not clear.
In January, burglars stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from the Tarzana home of former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher.
Just last month, thieves broke into the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette and made off with some $2 million worth of jewelry.
In late 2016, Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles-area home was hit as well. The singer lost $175,000 in jewelry and other property.