San Bernardino school shooting: Kids, parents embrace in emotional reunions

Parents and their children embraced in emotional reunions after a school shooting in San Bernardino.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Students and parents embraced in emotional reunions after a fatal shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino on Monday.

The reunions took place at Cajon High School where parents waited anxiously to pick up their children.

Students were evacuated from North Park Elementary School after San Bernardino police said two adults were killed along with an 8-year-old student during a murder-suicide that occurred inside a classroom.

As students arrived at Cajon High School, staff, school volunteers and members from Way World Outreach Church were seen giving the children high-fives to lift their spirits.

Students who were evacuated following a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school received high-fives from volunteers to lift their spirits.


Police said the students were released by grade, beginning with the youngest children.

Parents and guardians were asked to bring their ID to Cajon High School for identification and verification, school officials said. Authorities asked for patience from family members as the process could take up to three hours.
