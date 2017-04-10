Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Two adults were killed and two students were critically injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino.The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said was a murder-suicide, happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. inside a classroom at North Park Elementary School in the 5300 block of North H Street.SBPD LT. Mike Madden said officers arrived within four minutes of the shooting.Burguan said two adults were killed, and two students were hospitalized in critical condition. A female teacher was shot and killed by the suspect, who was visiting her at the time. The gunman then turned the gun, which authorities said was a handgun, on himself.Police said the children shot were not targeted and were likely struck by accident. The parents of the students who were shot have been notified, according to authorities.The gunman, who police said had signed in and was known by the school, was reported to be "down," and the threat had been contained, officials said. The school was on lockdown until further notice.Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.Students at North Park Elementary were being escorted to Cal State University, San Bernardino's PE Building 100.Parents and guardians were asked to bring their ID to Cajon High School for identification and verification and will be escorted to CSUSB, school officials said. Burguan asked for patience from family members as the process could take up to three hours.