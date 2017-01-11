Authorities arrested a man who they say posted threats on Craigslist against members of the Laguna Beach City Council.Michael James Ross, 33, of Laguna Beach, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of criminal threats and threats to public officials.The posts with the suspected threats said:"I am warning the City Council that I am going to show up with my gillie (sic) suit, to remove these tyrants from office, in 2017.""Call the police and the city, council and tell them I am coming to end this corruption, from the Laguna Beach City Council, once and for all. Hahahahaha, you are going down now."Laguna Beach police Sgt. Tim Kieser said the posts also contained a photo of a person in camouflage gear holding a rifle.Authorities said they found six rifles, one pistol and more than 100 boxes of ammunition at the home where Michael Ross was arrested.Police said the weapons were registered to him. Eyewitness News spoke with him Wednesday at his home. He said the post was a publicity stunt to raise awareness about a number of his concerns, which include environmental issues and the suspected mismanagement of city funds.Ross said he never intended to use violence."I'm actually looking forward to a peaceful resolution, and I hope I didn't startle anyone or anything like that," he said. "You know that's what I meant by it, was just by a legal means necessary to end the corruption and I don't want to use any violence."But police said they take the threats seriously, especially after national and international threats that have happened recently.Kieser also said the discovery of firearms at the home laid some credibility to the threats.Michael's father, Robert Mason Ross, 75, was also arrested on suspicion of a convicted felon in possession of firearms.Both men are prohibited from contact or being in the area of all five council members and the city manager.