Man recalls plane crashing into his Riverside home

Dave Swinfard recalls the moment a plane crashed into his Riverside home.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Standing amid the ruins of his home, a man recounted the shocking moments when a plane came crashing down into his Riverside house.

Dave Swinfard's two-bedroom home was reduced to charred rubble when the small plane fell from the sky on Monday.

"I opened the door up (and saw) flames," the 61-year-old said. "Then I went around and right out the back door."

WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment plane crashes into Riverside homes
Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments a plane crashes into a few homes in Riverside.


Swinfard collected the few possessions he was able to salvage, but said he lost one item that was near and dear to his heart: a photo album of his late brother.

"Even though it has been 47 years, still miss him and it is hard," Swinfard said.

The Cessna 310 aircraft hit Swinfard's home and his neighbors before engulfing in flames.


Five people were on board the plane that was heading from the Riverside Municipal Airport to San Jose. Two women survived, but authorities said a man, woman and teenage girl were killed.

MORE: NTSB joins investigation of deadly Riverside plane crash

The woman killed was identified as 22-year-old Adine Farelas. Her mother Sylvia Farelas survived the crash.

One of the survivors remained in critical condition with third degree burns to 90 percent of her body. The other survivor was listed in stable condition.
