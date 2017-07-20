NEWS

Man who sexually assaulted at least 2 girls, ages 9 and 11, sought in Los Angeles

Authorities said at least two young girls are victims of a sexual predator caught on surveillance video in Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities said at least two young girls are victims of a sexual predator caught on surveillance video in Los Angeles.

On July 5, a 9-year-old girl was inside a clothing store in the 400 block of South Los Angeles Street when a man approached and touched her from behind. The young girl turned around, walked away and told her mother. The girl's mother tried to confront the suspect.

"The young girl notified her mother almost immediately, who went in pursuit of the suspect, but by then he'd already left the area," LAPD Detective Garrett Breegle said.

Authorities said both incidents happened with family members nearby. Both also happened in the afternoon.

Police said the suspect struck a second time at the L.A. Central Library - the victim was an 11-year-old girl in the children's section. It was just two days after the first incident.

Detectives believe there are more victims and hope the man be identified now that the surveillance video has been released. They also want to remind parents to keep their children even closer and teach them to speak up.

Police urge anyone with more information to contact the LAPD.
