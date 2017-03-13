NEWS

Mother sought after police say she abandoned child at Riverside Food 4 Less

Surveillance footage from a Riverside Food 4 Less shows a woman with her child before abandoning her on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police are searching for a woman who they say intentionally abandoned her child at a Food 4 Less.

Authorities said around 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the grocery store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard over reports of a child found. Investigators determined the mother had abandoned her 2-year-old daughter in the store.

In surveillance footage, the woman is shown entering the store with the child by her side. While inside, the toddler wanders off and the mother never looks for her.

The woman continues shopping and at one point, a Good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the Good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.


Police believe the mother intentionally left her child in the store. The young girl was able to identify her mother in surveillance footage, police said.

As of Monday evening, police said the little girl has not been reported missing and has been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The mother is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair. She may have tattoos covering portions of her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black or dark tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with more information on the mother's identity is urged to call Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedchild endangermentsearchsurveillance videoshoppingRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
DOJ asks for more time on inquiry into Trump wiretapping allegations
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
More News
Top Stories
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
Show More
US retirees knit sweaters for winter chickens
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
'Aging into the Future' conference brings new tech to help seniors
Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos