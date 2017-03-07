A search was on for three murder suspects who were caught on surveillance video wielding guns outside a home in Placentia, where a man was shot and killed.Placentia police on Tuesday were asking the public to take a good look at the surveillance video, in which two men are seen with rifles and another with a shotgun as they walk up to a home on Vista Avenue.A man who didn't want to show his face is a family member of the victim, 35-year-old Robert Rios."I heard two shootings. I ran out here and the fence was on the floor already. I looked up there and he was on the floor already dead," he said.Police said the three men targeted Rios the night of Jan. 19 and do not believe the killing was gang-related."Ultimately, they called the victim out to the front yard, where he was ultimately executed," said Placentia PD Sgt. Bryce Angel.Police said the suspects were then picked up by a light-colored, four-door sedan."They clearly know what they're doing, and again, they have no hesitation, so we're considering them armed and dangerous," Angel added.Rios' family said he was a good man who had four young daughters. They continue to struggle with his death, while hoping his killers get caught."He had his family and all that, it's not right -- coming in the house and bringing him out and killing him -- that's not right they did that," the family member shared.Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Placentia police at 714-993-8187.