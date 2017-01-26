WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The car of a beauty company executive who was murdered at his Woodland Hills home was found abandoned on Thursday, according to authorities.
Los Angeles police said Fabio Sementilli's 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera was found five miles away from his home in the vicinity of Fallbrook Avenue and Oxnard Street.
Sementilli was found stabbed to death on the outdoor patio of his gated home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road on Monday.
The 49-year-old worked for decades as a trendsetting hair stylist and served as vice president of education for the beauty products giant Coty Inc.
Police have not named a motive or released a suspect description, but pointed out that burglaries in the area have been on the rise recently.