NEWS

Protesters descend on LAX for 2nd day in opposition of Trump travel ban

EMBED </>More News Videos

On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, a second day of protests was expected to take place at Los Angeles International Airport in opposition to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump. (KABC)

By
WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Protesters have descended on Los Angeles International for the second day in a row on Sunday, expressing their opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

Swarms of protesters demonstrated at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, causing disruptions to travelers attempting to enter and leave the airport.

Center Way South between the Tom Bradley International Terminal and West Way was closed, but was later reopened, according to LAX officials.

Airport staff urged travelers to allow extra time to get to and from LAX due to the protesters. They also urged travelers to contact their airline for flight status.

Los Angeles Airport Police described the protesters as peaceful.


Meanwhile, family members and friends awaited word from people who had arrived at LAX from the seven predominantly Muslim countries whose citizens Trump temporarily barred from entering the United States.

"It's disgusting. It's disappointing. I'm very angry," Alen Barkhordari said in an interview inside the terminal, where he had been waiting for his friend since 7 p.m. the previous evening.

Barkhordari, of Glendale, described his friend as a fully vetted refugee, in the middle of processing her permanent citizen paperwork, who has lived and worked in the United States for a year.

She flew home to Iran for a family emergency last month and was detained at the airport after arriving in Los Angeles Saturday night.

"She talked to me three hours ago, just by Facebook Messenger because she doesn't have any phone here, she just used internet," Barkhordari said. "She's crying and she said, 'I don't know what is my future here. Are they going to send me back?'"

Shortly after 5 a.m. PT, Trump issued a terse statement on Twitter.

"Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," the president wrote. "Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not disclose the number of people detained at LAX, but attorneys said they were aware of at least two Iranian women being held at the facility.

"Initially they were able to contact family members by phone. They can no longer do that," said Judy London, the Immigration Project's director and public counsel. "So we would like confirmation from CBP that those two individuals are in fact at Los Angeles International Airport, that their phones have not been confiscated.

"We'd also like confirmation that they've been informed of their right to notify their consular representative," London added.

Iran does not have a consulate in the United States, but attorneys said the women had the right to contact the Swiss consulate.

"We came here as a refugee because of freedom," Barkhordari said. "So we need freedom, we expect freedom."
Related Topics:
newsprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplos angeles international airportWestchesterLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Spars With Leading Republican Senators Critical of Travel Ban
More News
Top Stories
'This is not a Muslim ban': Trump defends executive order amid protests
Some Republicans question Trump's immigration order
San Bernadino County fire chief's son, 20, found dead in Lake Arrowhead
Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown
Roger Federer beats longtime rival Rafael Nadal, wins 18th Grand Slam
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
Show More
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, but Overall Ban Remains
Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces
Building owner sued after insect infestation takes man off organ list
Actress Barbara Hale of "Perry Mason" series dies at 94
More News
Top Video
Protests held in LA, nationwide over Trump travel ban
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
Building owner sued after insect infestation takes man off organ list
More Video