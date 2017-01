Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother

A refugee family detained at Los Angeles International Airport after President Donald Trump's immigration actions was anxiously waiting for their wife and mother.Refugees from Turkey, Isam Zabiba said his wife, Mayasah, is battling stage 4 breast cancer and was the last to join her family, but they had no idea when or if she will be released."We are coming here to run away from terrorists in our country. We are residents here and she has all legal documents to stay here in the United States," Zabiba said.There was no word on Monday whether Mayasah was released.A Department of Homeland Security official told ABC News Monday morning there are no more travelers detained at U.S. airports.