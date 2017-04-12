NEWS

San Bernardino school shooting victims remembered in vigil

The San Bernardino community gathered Tuesday night for an emotional vigil to remember an 8-year-old boy and a teacher killed by a gunman at an elementary school. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The San Bernardino community gathered Tuesday night for an emotional vigil to remember an 8-year-old boy and a teacher killed by a gunman at an elementary school on Monday.

Hundreds of parents, students and community members honored the memories of Jonathan Martinez and his teacher Karen Smith.

Smith's estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, shot and killed her in her classroom at North Park Elementary School school before turning the gun on himself.

Jonathan was also struck and killed by the gunfire. A 9-year-old boy was also injured, and survived in stable condition at a local hospital.

Jonathan was born with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome, characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems. Children with Williams tend to be more social and friendly.

"Jonathan loved to give hugs," said school Principal Yadira Downing. "Jonathan loved just touching you. He was easy to love."

Smith's students spoke of her as a kind person who was always trying to help her students.

"If you don't ask really her to, she'll still try to help you, even if it's hard to," said 11-year-old student Elijah Beaven. "She never gives up."
