SoCal storm prompts freeway closures due to flooding

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LONG BEACH: I-710 AT PCH, ALL NB & SB LANES ARE CLOSED FOR AN UNK DURATION DUE TO FLOODING- TRAFFIC BEING DIVERTED TO PCH — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 22, 2017

SBCO: SR-138 EB/WB from I-15 to Summit Valley Rd -- all EB/WB lanes closed for flooding and slides, unknown duration #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 22, 2017

The 110 freeway by the Carson exit!! Be careful everyone!!!! @ABC7 ? pic.twitter.com/qJcntHEZ6x — Snicks' (@SilviiaaVerraa) January 22, 2017

The strongest storm in the region this week has prompted several freeway closures in the Southland on Sunday due to flooding.A SigAlert was issued and both sides of the 710 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach were shut down until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol. Highways were filled with fast-rising water, causing dangerous conditions for drivers on the road.All eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 138 at the 15 Freeway interchange to Summit Valley Road were also closed for flooding and slides, Caltrans officials said. It was unclear how long the closure will last.All lanes on the 110 Freeway were closed in both directions in Carson due to severe flooding, the CHP said.The shutdown was in effect at 223rd Street, according to the CHP, which issued a SigAlert. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto the surface street.It was unclear how long the closure would last.The incidents come amid flash flood watches across Southern California due to a major weather system, the third and most powerful storm to hit the region this week.