UCLA student grabbed in assault attempt on campus

A UCLA student was grabbed as she walked on campus near the Public Affairs building on Friday, March 24, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man tried to grab and assault a female UCLA student Friday afternoon as she was walking on campus, police said.

The student was walking to the restroom around 1:30 p.m. at the UCLA School of Public Affairs building when she was approached by a man she didn't know, according to campus police.

She gave him directions to the men's restroom and then he grabbed her, but she was able to get away, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8 inches tall, medium build with broad shoulders, medium length dark hair (cropped cut on the sides), wearing unknown color T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-1491 and refer to report #17-0661.
