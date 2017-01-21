NEWS

Up to 150,000 expected at Women's March-Los Angeles
Up to 150,000 people, including several celebrities, are expected to gather in downtown Los Angeles for Women's March-Los Angeles on Saturday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Up to 150,000 people, including several celebrities, are expected to gather in downtown Los Angeles for Women's March-Los Angeles on Saturday.

Activists and event organizers say they are joining the Women's March on Washington movement to make a stand for equality.

The march is expected to be about 1 mile, starting from Pershing Square and ending at City Hall. It is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The mission statement for the march reads in part, "We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

WATCH LIVE: Women from around the country attend Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Although organizers stress it is not a protest, the demonstration in L.A., as well as around the nation, was deliberately planned to be held on President Donald Trump's first full day as commander in chief.

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump's first full day in office

Several people participating in the march say they stand in opposition of Trump's views and efforts to push policies such as immigration.

Joining the L.A. crowds are dozens of celebrities, including Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Alfre Woodard, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis and Laverne Cox, organizers said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilmen Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin and former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are all also expected to show support at the event.

Metro officials have added service and beefed up security to accommodate the large crowds expected at City Hall and throughout the march route.

The gathering is expected to end at 4 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
