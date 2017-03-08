Investigators were attempting to identify a man they said tried to lure a 6-year-old girl in Riverside with a "treat."Authorities said the incident happened on Feb. 15 in the Food 4 Less located at 3900 Chicago Ave.The young girl was walking toward the bathroom when the man attempted to lure her toward him by telling the child he would give her a treat, according to police.Detectives pointed out that the suspect was standing near the entrance of the men's restroom when he attempted to lure the girl to himself.Officials described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 60 and 70, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. The suspect had gray hair and was last seen wearing a black or dark shirt with white lettering.If you have any information that could aid detectives in identifying the suspect, you were urged to call Det. Olivas with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.