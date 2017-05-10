NEWS

Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows Cedric Anderson signing in to North Park Elementary School minutes before killing his estranged wife, another student and himself on April 10, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Disturbing new video shows the gunman in the murder-suicide at a San Bernardino school casually walking into the building and signing in to murder his estranged wife.

Cedric Anderson shot and killed his estranged wife Karen Smith at North Park Elementary School on April 10. The gunfire also claimed the life of a student, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who was standing near his teacher. Anderson then shot and killed himself.

A second student, 9-year-old Nolan Brandy, was also struck and survived the shooting.

Now for the first time, we're getting a look at what happened moments before the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows Cedric Anderson signing in to North Park Elementary School minutes before killing his estranged wife, another student and himself on April 10, 2017.



The school surveillance video first shows Anderson trying to enter the building through the front doors, before realizing they are locked.

He then walks in to the school front office, briefly says something to the office staff and signs in. Police said he told the staff he was there to drop something off for his wife.

He gives no visible sign of emotional disturbance as he talks to the staff and then walks into the school.

Security has since been changed at North Park.

Visitors are no longer allowed beyond the main office and video screens have been installed at the secretary's desk to help decide whether or not someone should be buzzed into the building.
Related Topics:
newsmurder suicideshootinggun violenceschool shootingsurveillance videoSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
NEWS
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
FBI Director Comey fired amid Russia probe
Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
More News
Top Stories
Trump's health care plan elicits support, skepticism
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Bowling for Rhinos to raise money to help endangered rhinoceroses
CA couple says they heard footsteps before coffin was discovered
3 pit bulls shot by police after attacking man, killing dog in DTLA
Show More
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
WTRX brings boot camp workout to the water
Rape suspect sought for January assault in Hollywood
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
Couple to be married after losing nearly 600 pounds together
More News
Top Video
Conrad Hilton sent to psychiatric facility by judge
Orange County supervisors vote to increase beds for jailed immigrants
El Sereno community rallying to save autonomous center
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
More Video