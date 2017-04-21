SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A private rosary service was held Friday for Jonathan Martinez, the 8-year-old killed in a murder-suicide at his San Bernardino elementary school April 10.
Family and friends, including police and first responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department paid their respects to Martinez at the church.
Martinez's uncle said at the service that the family has been devastated by the loss.
The boy was one of several students in a special needs classroom at North Park Elementary School when 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked in, pulled a gun and shot his estranged wife, 53-year-old teacher Karen Smith.
Martinez and one other boy standing near Smith were struck by bullets and rushed to area hospitals. Nine-year-old Nolan Brandy survived. Martinez died at the hospital before making it into surgery.
Martinez's family wanted people to know he was a happy child, born with a genetic condition known as Williams syndrome and had survived heart surgery.
MORE: See photos of Jonathan Martinez
Williams syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by learning delays, mild intellectual disability and heart problems, according ro San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent Dale Marsden. Children with Williams syndrome tend to be social, friendly and endearing.