VIDEO: Truck goes airborne during police chase

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KABC) --A police chase in Louisiana came to a dramatic end when a truck soared through the air and landed on a parked car Wednesday afternoon.
KSLA reports that deputies were chasing an escaped inmate in Webster Parish, Louisiana.
Video of the chase captured the suspect, later identified by officials as 18-year-old Kevonte Austin, hitting a spike strip in a stolen Toyota Tacoma at high speeds.
The truck traveled down an embankment before being launched into the air, sending the vehicle soaring approximately 15 feet into the air and over a fence.
The truck landed on a parked car in a restaurant parking lot, crushing the vehicle.
There was a person in the parked car, but they escaped without injury, according to KSLA.
Austin survived the crash and was taken into custody.