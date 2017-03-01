NEWS

VIDEO: Truck goes airborne during police chase

By ABC7.com staff
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KABC) --
A police chase in Louisiana came to a dramatic end when a truck soared through the air and landed on a parked car Wednesday afternoon.

KSLA reports that deputies were chasing an escaped inmate in Webster Parish, Louisiana.

Video of the chase captured the suspect, later identified by officials as 18-year-old Kevonte Austin, hitting a spike strip in a stolen Toyota Tacoma at high speeds.

The truck traveled down an embankment before being launched into the air, sending the vehicle soaring approximately 15 feet into the air and over a fence.

The truck landed on a parked car in a restaurant parking lot, crushing the vehicle.

There was a person in the parked car, but they escaped without injury, according to KSLA.

Austin survived the crash and was taken into custody.
