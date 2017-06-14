ALEXANDRIA SHOOTING

What we know about suspected gunman in congressman shooting

(Photo/Facebook)

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia --
Information is starting to come in about the suspect in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.

ABC News reports multiple law enforcement sources have identified the suspected shooter as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

In a live announcement on national television, President Trump said the gunman has died.

Law enforcement officials looking at anti-President Trump postings on Hodgkinson's social media feeds to see if there's any connection.

ABC News spoke with his wife, who was at work and as of 10:30 a.m. ET. She was unaware of the alleged link to her husband.

She said he has been living in Alexandria, Virginia, for the past two months. She said he had not been working while in Virginia, and was expected to return to Illinois in the coming days.

At the end of last year, this same James T. Hodgkinson left his job as a "Home Inspector, Mold/Air Quality Tester," according to the Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for the latest information.
