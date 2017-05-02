NEWS

Young bear spotted in Monrovia neighborhood twice in two days

A young bear was spotted in a Monrovia home on Monday and a similar-sized bear was in the same neighborhood Tuesday.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
One day after a young bear broke into a home in Monrovia, a similar-sized bear was spotted in a tree in the same neighborhood.

A bear broke into a home in the neighborhood Monday by busting through a screen door and chased around the family's cats. It also went into the bathroom and while there, well, used the bathroom, so to speak.

The bear was inside the home for about two hours before wildlife officers were able to chase it out of the house.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News spotted a similar-sized bear in a tree just a few houses down from the original sighting. This time, the bear was eating in the tree and hanging out for a while as people watched. Eventually it climbed down on its own and left the area.

People in the neighborhood say they've grown used to co-existing with bears.

Resident Donald Jenkins said he's had a large male bear break into his home more than once - even taking food from his refrigerator - and one time he spotted three cubs at his home.

"They're always here," Jenkins said. "They always have been. We've been living here a long time. They're more of an annoyance than a threat."
