North Hills father gets 2 life sentences plus 26 years for murders of wife, son

A North Hills man who was found guilty in September for the 2016 murders of his wife and son was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life terms plus 26 years.Shehadeh Issa, 70, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as a sentencing enhancement of a hate crime because prosecutors believe his son's gay sexual identity was one of several motives in the killing.Authorities said Issa shot his son, 38-year-old Amir, outside of their family home in March of 2016.His 68-year-old wife, Rabihah, was found dead inside the home. Investigators initially believed Issa killed his son because he was gay, but later determined it may have been also to try to cover up for the murder of his wife.Prosecutors say after stabbing his wife 45 times, he locked up the house and prepared for the murder of his son two days later.Issa claimed self-defense in the shooting of his son, saying he thought the man he saw near the house was a burglar coming toward him with a shiny object.But the prosecution presented evidence that suggested the confrontation took place during daylight hours, around 9 a.m, and that Issa was at a close enough proximity to his son that the 29-year-old's face was extensively damaged.The killing drew attention from the gay community due to initial belief that Amir had been killed because of clashes with his father over his sexual orientation.Investigators believe that one of Issa's other motives was money.According to investigators, Issa was a gambler who wanted to sell the family home and felt that his wife and son were standing in the way.