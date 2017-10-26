North Hills father gets 2 life sentences plus 26 years for murders of wife, son

Shehada Issa, 69, makes his first court appearance on Monday, April 11, 2016.

By
A North Hills man who was found guilty in September for the 2016 murders of his wife and son was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life terms plus 26 years.

Shehadeh Issa, 70, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as a sentencing enhancement of a hate crime because prosecutors believe his son's gay sexual identity was one of several motives in the killing.

Authorities said Issa shot his son, 38-year-old Amir, outside of their family home in March of 2016.

His 68-year-old wife, Rabihah, was found dead inside the home. Investigators initially believed Issa killed his son because he was gay, but later determined it may have been also to try to cover up for the murder of his wife.

Prosecutors say after stabbing his wife 45 times, he locked up the house and prepared for the murder of his son two days later.

Issa claimed self-defense in the shooting of his son, saying he thought the man he saw near the house was a burglar coming toward him with a shiny object.

But the prosecution presented evidence that suggested the confrontation took place during daylight hours, around 9 a.m, and that Issa was at a close enough proximity to his son that the 29-year-old's face was extensively damaged.

The killing drew attention from the gay community due to initial belief that Amir had been killed because of clashes with his father over his sexual orientation.

Investigators believe that one of Issa's other motives was money.

According to investigators, Issa was a gambler who wanted to sell the family home and felt that his wife and son were standing in the way.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimedouble murdersentencingNorth HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire burns 200 acres in Cleveland National Forest
IE man struck, killed by sheriff's car while chasing own stolen car
4.3-magnitude quake strikes Santa Barbara County area
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Panorama City resident opens fire on armed home invaders
Ontario student, 13, allegedly pointed gun at teacher
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Elderly resident forced to ground in Santa Fe Springs home invasion
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
VIDEO: Off-duty NJ state trooper saves choking man
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy detained after surgery
Kellogg's apologizes for Corn Pops box after racism complaint
Trump holding back some JFK files, releasing others
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos