NYPD says it is building rape case to seek arrest of Harvey Weinstein

In this March 7, 2012 file photo, U.S film producer and movie studio chairman Harvey Weinstein during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, "we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt."

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeharvey weinsteinsexual assaultNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver of stolen car apprehended at school in Alhambra after chase
3 detained in San Bernardino shooting that wounded 2
DTLA penthouse rental listed for $100K per month
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
DOD not shutting down power grid despite internet rumor
Newport Beach police arrest man in 1994 cold case murder of mother
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Kidnapping victim rescued in Pomona; armed suspect arrested
Show More
Bergdahl gets no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
Beverly Hills notices fewer tourists from Middle East since travel ban
Security and trade challenge Trump on first Asia trip
Dual lawsuits in Carson put proposed development in limbo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos