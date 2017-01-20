POLITICS

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON (KABC) --
Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman and reality television star who shook up the world of politics on his way to the top, was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

After he took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, President Trump began his inaugural address saying "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He vowed to stand for everyone, including the forgotten men and women who "will never be ignored."

He added that the transferring of power from one party to another was not the only thing taking place. His message was "we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. And giving it back to you, the people."


Trump fans were at the nation's capital for the inaugural celebrations, many wearing red hats with his popular campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." Meantime, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the ceremony on Capitol Hill.

Campaign rival Hillary Clinton was also present for the ceremony, sitting just a few seats away from Trump. She tweeted to her fans and followers, reassuring them she "will never stop believing in our country & its future."


The president began his morning attending church with his family, then met former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas then traveled together for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama arrive at U.S. Capitol.

Trump started his inauguration day with a morning tweet to his country saying, "It all begins today!" and "THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"
"I'm here for history," said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia to attend the swearing-in. "This is the first president that I voted for that won." His big hope: Trump builds that promised wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. "Keep the illegals out," he said.

Protesters came out early, some trying to block inaugural visitors from passing through security checkpoints, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces.

Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said the message is they will not be silent during Trump's presidency.

Meantime at the White House, moving trucks were on standby for the new first family, while the former was set to head out.

Obama also took to Twitter on his last hours as president, thanking the public for making him a "a better leader and a better man."

He continued with follow-up tweets, making a promise to the people he "will be right there with you as a citizen."


Following plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews, Obama and his family plan to travel to Palm Springs. They will use the presidential plane to fly there, but it won't be referred to as Air Force One because that designation only applies when the current president is on board.

It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in Palm Springs, but they aren't expected to host any public events while in California.

The Obamas have rented a home in Washington and intend to live there as private citizens until Sasha finishes high school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

