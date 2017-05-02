LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Mayor Eric Garcetti may be considering a run for the White House, according to a report by the New York Times.
The New York Times cited unnamed allies of the mayor, who acknowledged national donors have discussed the subject of Garcetti running for president in 2020.
Garcetti won a second mayoral term in March with 81 percent of the vote and is widely thought to be considering a run for governor of California in 2018.
The mayor has not commented on the report by the New York Times.