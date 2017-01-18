POLITICS

New Majority in Orange County excited to attend Donald Trump's inauguration
The New Majority group in Orange County is excited to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. (KABC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
While a number of California Congress members announced they were boycotting the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, there will be several Orange County business owners who will proudly attend the ceremony on Friday.

About 20 people with the New Majority, a Republican group out of Newport Beach, will make the trip to Washington as Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"I'm really excited to go to the inauguration," shopping center developer Steven Craig said.

"It would just be an honor to see the country switch hands like this, I think it's great," Bill Skeffington, CEO of Ben's Asphalt explained.

Craig supported Trump during the election and met him during campaign meeting the president elect held for business owners.

Craig said Americans need to embrace Trump to help support a peaceful transition of power.

"Whatever side you are on, if you're a pro-supporter of Trump or someone who was supporting Hillary Clinton, the new government should be given the chance to do what they can do to maybe turn some things around in this country," Craig said. "I'm really hopefully that Mr. Trump can do some things and I hope everyone will give him a chance to at least try it."
