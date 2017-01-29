POLITICS

'In LA, we stand up for uniting families,' city attorney says in response to Trump travel ban

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer spoke in direct opposition of President Donald Trump's travel ban in an interview with Eyewitness News. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer had stern words in direct opposition to President Donald Trump's recent travel ban.

Feuer said he ran into confusion and a lack of answers when he went to the Los Angeles International Airport late Saturday evening to help with detainees.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Feuer spoke out against the president's executive order.

"Here in Los Angeles, we stand up for uniting families. Here in Los Angeles, we stand up for giving people their basic rights, and for contributing to our society," Feuer said. "This order was antithetical to those values, as is the execution of that order. We need to prevent this from having a further negative effect on our community."

MORE: 4K protesters descend on LAX for 2nd day in opposition of Trump travel ban

Feuer stated he believed the executive order wouldn't stand and pointed to the nearly instant reaction of the judicial system.

"I believe its implementation will not be allowed to move forward. There are courts around the nation poised to handle those issues. I believe people should attempt to assert their basic rights and families should stand up for loved ones," Feuer said.

MORE: Trump defends executive order amid widespread protests, says it is 'not a Muslim ban'

The city attorney said he had serious concerns about whether different religions were being treated equally and whether detainees have been afforded due process of law.

You can watch Feuer's full interview in the video player above.
