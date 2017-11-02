A Chicago-area priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a paralyzed, intellectually disabled man, officials said.A nurse walked in on Father Richard Jacklin performing a sex act on the 39-year-old man at a developmental center on Halloween, according to Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe.Kankakee County prosecutors have charged the 65-year-old Jacklin with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual misconduct in connection to the alleged incident involving a resident of the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.Jacklin is currently being held on $1 million bond.The facility is a residential and training center for people who have intellectual disabilities.The alleged victim has been a patient at Shapiro since 2010 and is paralyzed and has an intellectual disability.The resident gave a statement to police acknowledging the Halloween incident and prior inappropriate contact with Jacklin.Jacklin is the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Kankakee County and has been as an ordained priest for 33 years.The Diocese of Joliet said in a statement: "We will cooperate with law enforcement and as details emerge from this ongoing investigation, we will be able to make a more thorough statement."Jacklin has worked as a paid employee and volunteer at Shapiro for 19 years.The Department of Human Services released a statement saying, "The safety and care of our residents is always our top priority. We are providing support to members of the Shapiro community.... IDHS has suspended services provided by the Diocese of Joliet at our Shapiro Center until additional safeguards are put in place."Jacklin has no prior criminal history. He's due back in court on Dec. 4.Kankakee County is about an hour south of Chicago.