LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Charges have been dropped against a USC student who had been accused of drugging and raping another student in her dorm room.
Armannn Karim Premjee, 20, was arrested in April after being accused of assaulting the woman in her room on April 1. He was facing a charge of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
Both charges were dropped during a preliminary hearing last week - one dismissed by the judge and one withdrawn by the prosecutor, according to Premjee's defense attorney.
At the time of his arrest, authorities said the victim's roommate had walked in the room after the alleged crime had occurred. He was in the bathroom and the roommate confronted him and he left.
Defense attorney Harland Braun said evidence indicated consensual sex.
"I don't think you'll ever see a rape case with clearer evidence of consent," Braun said.
Braun said the evidence included surveillance video of the woman at a popular bar making a sexual gesture to a friend - poking a finger through a circle made with her hand - that indicated she planned to have sex with Premjee.
Other evidence in his favor included an Uber driver saying the woman was "jumping all over" Premjee in the vehicle's back seat, Braun said.
If convicted as charged, Premjee could have faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.
City News Service contributed to this report.