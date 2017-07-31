  • BREAKING NEWS Stolen car suspect who may be armed leads authorities on chase in South LA - WATCH LIVE

Rape charge dropped against USC student after evidence of consent presented

Armann Karim Premjee, 20, is shown during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Charges have been dropped against a USC student who had been accused of drugging and raping another student in her dorm room.

Armannn Karim Premjee, 20, was arrested in April after being accused of assaulting the woman in her room on April 1. He was facing a charge of rape by use of drugs and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Both charges were dropped during a preliminary hearing last week - one dismissed by the judge and one withdrawn by the prosecutor, according to Premjee's defense attorney.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said the victim's roommate had walked in the room after the alleged crime had occurred. He was in the bathroom and the roommate confronted him and he left.

Defense attorney Harland Braun said evidence indicated consensual sex.

"I don't think you'll ever see a rape case with clearer evidence of consent," Braun said.

Braun said the evidence included surveillance video of the woman at a popular bar making a sexual gesture to a friend - poking a finger through a circle made with her hand - that indicated she planned to have sex with Premjee.



Other evidence in his favor included an Uber driver saying the woman was "jumping all over" Premjee in the vehicle's back seat, Braun said.

If convicted as charged, Premjee could have faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rapeuscLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Aliso Viejo listed in top 10 safest cities report
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Show More
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Group swarm police who arrest man doing donuts in OC parking lot
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos