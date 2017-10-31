Riverside school evacuated due to possible hostage situation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2588726" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carl Jackson, who identified himself as the barricaded suspect's uncle, said the suspect was not dangerous and that he was experiencing a "breakdown."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2588909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and her daughter were reunited as a possible hostage situation continued at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2588647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department spoke to Eyewitness News outside Castle View Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

Castle View Elementary School in Riverside was evacuated Tuesday after a parent apparently assaulted one staff member and then barricaded himself in a classroom with a female teacher, holding her hostage, officials and witnesses said.Children and staff members were safely evacuated from the school and no additional injuries were reported. It was unknown if the suspect was armed, but no weapon was seen, officials and witnesses said.Riverside police responded to the school following a report about some sort of disturbance on campus around 11:12 a.m.The suspect apparently had an altercation with a staff member and assaulted him, then barricaded himself inside a classroom with a female teacher.Witnesses reported seeing a male staff member with possibly a broken nose and blood on his shirt being brought to an ambulance.Family members of the suspect said he has a daughter in first grade at the school. They say he had some kind of breakdown in the morning and other family members took away his car keys, but he was able to get to the school anyway."He had a breakdown, and he relapsed again. That's all, he's not dangerous," said Carl Jackson, who identified himself as the suspect's uncle. "It's just a matter of getting in there and talking to him, because we can talk to him. He'll come out for us if police let us, before anything bad happen to him."Jackson described his nephew as "not a bad guy, never been in trouble.""He's a good kid, just having an emotional breakdown. He doesn't have no access to no weapons," Jackson said.A SWAT team and emergency negotiators were on scene trying to make contact with the suspect.Police said they did observe some smoke coming from the room at one point, but there were no indications of a device or a toxic material and the smoke later dissipated."When officers did respond, they noticed some type of smoke coming from the room," said Officer Ryan Railsback with Riverside police. "They don't believe it was related to any type of explosive device. We don't know. It didn't seem anything toxic that was harming anybody. We don't know if it was even maybe a fire extinguisher. We don't know. But it looks like it since dissipated. It didn't seem to be too much of a concern other than it came from the room they were in."SandiKay Barber-Alvarez, a parent of a sixth-grader who attends Castle View, told Eyewitness News that she believes the situation involves a first-grade teacher and a disgruntled parent.Barber-Alvarez, who lives down the street from the school, said she rushed to the campus as soon as she heard all the commotion.That's when she saw someone who she described as a male school employee with a broken nose and blood running down his shirt being escorted to an ambulance.She believed this injured worker was a victim of an assault by the disgruntled parent.Barber-Alvarez was later reunited with her daughter, Madison, who described what it was like to be under lockdown in her classroom."I felt like that this is so terrifying. I thought this going to be my worst nightmare I've ever had," she said.The 12-year-old said her teacher continued to assure her and her classmates that they were all going to be safe."We were praying that we're going to be OK," Madison said, adding that they were on lockdown for two hours before police officers came into her classroom.That's when the students were evacuated from campus.The students were evacuated to nearby Castleview Park and were all safe and accounted for, Riverside Unified School District officials said. School officials were in the process of reuniting the students with their parents.