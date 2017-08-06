A security guard was stabbed to death at a shopping center in Sylmar, officials said.The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m.The suspect, believed to be a transient, was taken into custody, police said.The shopping center at Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street hosts a Food 4 Less and CVS among other stores. It was not immediately clear which store the security guard was working at.Metro said it is detouring Line 236 buses via Bradley between Astoria and Hubbard through 8:30 p.m. because of the police activity in the area.