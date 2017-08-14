Hundreds in SoCal hold vigils to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Southern Californians held vigils Sunday to stand up in solidarity with the victims who were killed and injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of Southern Californians held vigils Sunday to stand up in solidarity with the victims who were killed and injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Peaceful protesters marched into the evening in downtown Los Angeles and in Long Beach. Many of them gathered to share passionate speeches and express their anger and frustration in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of Southern Californians held vigils Sunday to stand up in solidarity with the victims who were killed and injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.


Religious leaders offered messages of hope during a service at Holman United Methodist Church in South Los Angeles.

MORE: A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia

The multi-faith gathering drew several hundred people, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The mayor spoke out about the rally and the killing of counter-protestor Heather Heyer, 32.

"Yesterday, that woman was the victim of terrorism and white supremacy that isn't just coming after black folk, it's coming after everybody," he said.

MORE: Charlottesville: Family, friends mourn 3 dead in rally violence

In Long Beach, more than 200 people took part in a vigil, expressing their frustration, anger and concern after seeing white supremacists demonstrate in the streets of the Virginia city.

"I'm shocked. I just had hoped the day and age was over for this kind of violence and hatred, really, and it's not," said Long Beach resident Marla Smith. "We see it keeps happening and we have to just keep fighting."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpoliticsprotestrallytraffic fatalitiesVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
President Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake
Mom comes forward after child is found alone in Van Nuys streets
Police: Chicago homeowner fatally shoots 3 home invaders
Evacuation order lifted after brush fire burns 1,000 acres in Riverside
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Running Springs
Show More
OC couple found dead hiking in Amboy
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
Actor Joe Bologna dies at 82
LAPD cruiser, Maybach sedan collide in Tarzana
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
More News
Top Video
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Fatal crash shuts down 134 Freeway transition roads in Toluca Lake
Mom comes forward after child is found alone in Van Nuys streets
Police: Chicago homeowner fatally shoots 3 home invaders
More Video