Hundreds of Southern Californians held vigils Sunday to stand up in solidarity with the victims who were killed and injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Peaceful protesters marched into the evening in downtown Los Angeles and in Long Beach. Many of them gathered to share passionate speeches and express their anger and frustration in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.Religious leaders offered messages of hope during a service at Holman United Methodist Church in South Los Angeles.The multi-faith gathering drew several hundred people, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.The mayor spoke out about the rally and the killing of counter-protestor Heather Heyer, 32."Yesterday, that woman was the victim of terrorism and white supremacy that isn't just coming after black folk, it's coming after everybody," he said.In Long Beach, more than 200 people took part in a vigil, expressing their frustration, anger and concern after seeing white supremacists demonstrate in the streets of the Virginia city."I'm shocked. I just had hoped the day and age was over for this kind of violence and hatred, really, and it's not," said Long Beach resident Marla Smith. "We see it keeps happening and we have to just keep fighting."