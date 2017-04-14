SOCIETY

Arcadia kindergartners groove to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling'

Some very talented Arcadia kindergartners showed off their singing and dancing skills by grooving to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" at a district luncheon. (Arcadia Unified School District)

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Watch out Justin Timberlake, you've got competition from some very talented kids in Arcadia!

Kindergartners at Holly Avenue Elementary School put on a spectacular performance to Timberlake's hit, "Can't Stop The Feeling."

The adorable children sang along to the tune and danced a routine choreographed by one of their teachers.

It took them three weeks to get all the moves down.

They made their big debut at an Arcadia Unified School District luncheon, attended by school officials, the mayor, police and fire department officials and proud parents.

Needless to say, it was a giant hit!

