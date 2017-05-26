Students from Arcadia High School are paying tribute to our country's veterans - by taking turns playing taps at the Field of Honor.The Arcadia Unified School District posted an emotional video to YouTube, showing Arcadia High School student Ian Howe playing the tune on his trumpet at the field, covered in American flags.More than 1,000 American flags make up the Field of Honor, which was created to pay tribute to the brave men and women of the military who have or are currently serving our country.This tribute also includes law enforcement and firefighters.Each day at 6 p.m. sharp, a different student from Arcadia High School donates his or her time and talents by playing taps.The Field of Honor was created by the Arcadia Rotary Club and will be on display through Memorial Day on Monday.Flags can be purchased for $50 and dedicated to loved ones. Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Memorial in Arcadia.