SOCIETY

Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe was auctioned off for nearly $100,000 on eBay. (eBay)

Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.
Related Topics:
societyfoodbizarreebayauctionsnack foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Eye on L.A. gives you a list of must-do things in the city
Passengers unite, remove swastikas inside NY subway train
Long Beach police gives family Disney tickets after scam
More Society
Top Stories
10 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Lingering showers causes soggy morning commute
Retired Ventura County judge kills girlfriend, self, police say
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Missing 9-year-old Oxnard boy found safe
City College of San Francisco tuition to be free to city residents
Show More
Woman recovering after being shot in the face during struggle with father
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area, Midwest
Hollywood Hills homes threatened by more landslides amid rains
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos