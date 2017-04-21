SOCIETY

Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better about accident at school

A Utah dad came to the rescue when his daughter had an accident at school by pretending to pee his pants to make her feel better. (KABC)

A Utah dad came to the rescue when his daughter had an accident at school by pretending to pee his pants to make her feel better.

For the past few years, Ben Sowards and his wife have been raising seven children. He tries to get on their level.

"Your very first foundational principle has to be you love your children unconditionally," he said.

But last week, he went a step further for his 6-year-old daughter, Valerie. He said he and his wife received a call that she'd had an accident at school.

"She was heartbroken and so my heart just kind of melted," he said.

Sowards couldn't let his daughter feel all alone, so he made a slight change to his outfit by splashing water on his pants. His daughter Lucinda tweeted out the photos of her dad with a wet stain on his pants.


The tweet ended up going far beyond just her friends. It has more than 63,000 retweets and 250,000 likes.
