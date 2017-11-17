Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disneyland Resort is ringing in the holiday season with special food and entertainment offerings with plenty of Disney holiday magic!
Both Disneyland and California Adventure are decked out for the holidays.
At Disneyland, the classic attraction "It's a Small World" has switched to a yuletide version. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and the "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks show are also festive holiday attractions visitors can enjoy.
This year the #HolidaysBeginHere with plenty of Disney magic in both Parks, from Nov. 10—Jan 7! #Disneyland #DisneylandHolidays pic.twitter.com/47lzn7U5xe— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) November 9, 2017
At California Adventure, the World of Color will feature a holiday theme through Jan. 7, and of course you can visit Santa Claus and his elves through Dec. 24.
Also at California Adventure, guests can sample a diverse array of special food and beverage offerings at the Festive Foods Marketplace and Disney ¡Viva Navidad!.
The #HolidaysBeginHere with a wonderful and diverse array of food and beverage offerings! #DisneylandHolidays https://t.co/mUlkqXzpl5— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) November 10, 2017
For more information on Disneyland Resort's special holiday offerings, visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/holidays-at-the-disneyland-resort.
