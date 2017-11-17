SOCIETY

Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season

Disneyland Resort is ringing in the holiday season with special food and entertainment offerings with plenty of Disney holiday magic! (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland Resort is ringing in the holiday season with special food and entertainment offerings with plenty of Disney holiday magic!

Both Disneyland and California Adventure are decked out for the holidays.

At Disneyland, the classic attraction "It's a Small World" has switched to a yuletide version. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and the "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks show are also festive holiday attractions visitors can enjoy.



At California Adventure, the World of Color will feature a holiday theme through Jan. 7, and of course you can visit Santa Claus and his elves through Dec. 24.

Also at California Adventure, guests can sample a diverse array of special food and beverage offerings at the Festive Foods Marketplace and Disney ¡Viva Navidad!.



Watch Kimi Evans' report above from Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for more on the festivities!

For more information on Disneyland Resort's special holiday offerings, visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/holidays-at-the-disneyland-resort.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
