Foundation established to honor San Bernardino attack victim
Gregory Clayborn and his family have established a foundation to honor his daughter Sierra Simone Sunshine Clayborn, who died in the San Bernardino terror attacks. (KABC)

By
LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Gregory Clayborn and his daughter talked about one day establishing a foundation to help others.

He never thought it would be done as a memorial in her honor.

Sierra Simone Sunshine Clayborn was one of the 14 victims killed in the San Bernardino terrorist attack a year ago. She was taking part in a holiday lunch when coworker Syed Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik entered the room with assault rifles and opened fire.

"My baby girl, she and I before this happened, we had planned on establishing a foundation," Gregory Clayborn said. "I never thought in a million years it would be in honor of her life."

The Sierra Simone Sunshine Clayborn Foundation for Excellence is being established to award scholarships for young women of color coming out of high school.

Clayborn graduated in 2010 from the University of California Riverside with a biochemistry degree and she wanted others to have the same opportunity she did.

Working on the foundation is also helping the Clayborn family deal with this tragic loss. They hope to give a bright future to other young girls, and in this way their daughter will always be remembered.

"She was a bright and shining star and destined for success," said her mother, Kimberly Clayborn. "Unfortunately she was taken away too early."
