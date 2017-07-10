Someone got into Newbury Park High School and blasted a recording of an Adolf Hitler speech over the football field's loudspeakers.Residents in the area were understandably upset when they heard the Hitler speech and music coming from the speakers late Saturday night and late Friday night.Sheriff's officials on duty Sunday told Eyewitness News that the principal was called in to get access and turn off the recording, which lasted about an hour.Resident Corry Bell said she heard the commotion from blocks away."If it was teenagers and if it wasn't malicious intent but just a nuisance, OK. Loud music would be a nuisance, but then when you get into something like broadcasting a Hitler speech, that's -- you know, I know a lot of Holocaust survivors -- that is not just unnerving but it's very upsetting, "she said.Authorities believe whoever committed the crime may have had access to the school's key.