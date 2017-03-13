SOCIETY

How to see the Southern California 'super bloom' before time runs out

Nature loves have flocked to see the wildflower "super bloom" in Southern California.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Southern California is experiencing the biggest wildflower "super bloom" in more than a decade, and nature lovers are flocking to catch a glimpse of the breathtaking sight.

The beautiful scenes are thanks to the heavy rains the region experienced this winter. While wildflowers typically appear throughout SoCal, super blooms are much rarer because it takes the perfect combination of rain, sunshine and lack of drying winds to create them.

The flowers are only expected to last through March and are already peaking. With that said, here's how to see the super bloom at the two most popular spots: Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore and the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs.

- Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore -


If traveling to Walker Canyon from the Los Angeles area, you'll actually pass the wildflowers while driving along the 15 Freeway heading southbound. You'll have to take the Nichols Street exit and enter back onto 15 Freeway/Corona Mall heading north.

Drivers will begin to exit on Lake Street where they'll find cars parked along the Lake Street and Walker Canyon Road.

The main entrance will be spotted near the crossing of Lake Street and Walker Canyon Road, but there are also more wildflowers located down Walker Canyon Road near Hill Top Drive.


Pro Tips:
- With the recent heat wave, be sure to pack plenty of water and sun protection.
- You'll need to hike some steep and sometimes unsteady terrain to see some of the wildflowers, so wear proper foot attire and dress accordingly.
- Don't stop or park on the freeway to take photos from a distance. Not only is this illegal, it is dangerous. This goes for the freeway, shoulder or median.

- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Borrego Springs -


Borrego Desert Nature Center encourages visitors to travel north on Borrego Springs Road from Christmas Circle in the middle of town. Nature lovers can see flowers at the north end and then turn right onto Henderson Canyon Road.

Visitors can travel the length of the road heading east to the flower fields. Those who don't mind a bit of waling can stop in the vicinity of Pegleg, near the crossing of Henderson County Road and S-22. This area will have plenty of parking along the roadside with good access to see flowers. When you're done seeing the flowers, just take S-22 back into town.

With the recent heat wave, Borrego Desert Nature Center is urging visitors to bring plenty of water and to wear sun protection.

You can find more information on how and where to see wildflowers from the Borrego Desert Nature Center here.

If you travel to take photos and videos of the super bloom, be sure to share them with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
