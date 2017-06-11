Talking with the Lopez-Pizarro family from Mt. Washington at the Resist March in Hollywood. They are here to support the LGBT community. pic.twitter.com/WFWQjfGK4H — Anabel Muñoz (@abc7anabel) June 11, 2017

Tens of thousands of people were capping off LA Pride weekend on Sunday morning by participating in a so-called Resist March that stretched from Hollywood and Highland to the heart of West Hollywood.Among the high-profile speakers who are expected to address the demonstrators around noon are Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and comedian Margaret Cho."The mission is to march in unity with those who believe that America's strength is in its diversity," organizers said in a statement. "Not just LGBTQ people but all Americans and dreamers will be wrapped in the Rainbow Flag with unique, diverse, intersectional voices gathering together."In 2016, the LA Pride parade was marked by a somber tone in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. Participants in that parade honored the victims of the massacre just hours after it occurred.Resist March founder Brian Pendleton said he was inspired by the early pride demonstrations of the 1970s and the nationwide Women's March held in January, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.To accommodate Sunday's event, several street closures are set to remain in effect until noon, according to the L.A. Department of Transportation:-- La Brea between Hollywood and Sunset;-- Sunset between La Brea and Fairfax;-- Fairfax between Sunset and Santa Monica; and-- Santa Monica between Fairfax and into the city of West Hollywood.Sunset is expected to be closed between Highland and La Brea, as will westbound Franklin Avenue between Highland and La Brea.